Karan Johar hosts Kusha Kapila, Arjun Kapoor, Sumukhi Suresh for 'best kitty party', teaches them What Jhumka correctly

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a get-together for several content creators including Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika Nm, Danish Sait, and Vedant Lamba. Actor Arjun Kapoor also joined them for the party. (Also Read | Karan Johar responds if he's gay on Threads, shares his regret and Bollywood crush during AMA session)

Karan shares pictures with content creators

Karan Johar hosted Kusha Kapila, Arjun Kapoor and others at his Mumbai home.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Karan shared pictures giving a glimpse of their fun moments. In the first picture, all of them made faces and laughed as they posed for a group photo. Karan wrote alongside the photo, “The best ever kitty party of the best content creators in the business!!! And also Fubu and me and Vedant! Adding to the glamour (red heart emoji).”

Kusha part of get-together

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram Stories, Kusha wrote, "Thank you for hosting us, Karan, and teaching us how to do 'what jhumka' correctly (laughing and purple heart emojis). Annual Koffee 'influencer episode' reunion with fam." Vedant re-shared the picture on Instagram and said, "Bandra gossip sesh." Niharika too posted it and wrote, "Always the best time with y'all."

Sumukhi shares photo from party

Karan posted another picture as all of them stood together. He wrote, "The muhurat of a film no one asked for." Sharing the same picture of her Instagram, Sumukhi wrote, "Met Karan and said 'hey Karan it’s me'. Next need to make tum kya mile dance reel. Anyone has extra chiffon saree and a Rocky?" Danish also shared the same photo on Instagram. He captioned it, "Thanks for inviting us home @karanjohar. All the best for Rocky aur Rani."

Kusha re-shared a photo on Instagram.

On Instagram, Karan posted several pictures.

Who wore what to party

Karan posted another photo on his Instagram Stories. For the party, Karan and Arjun opted for black outfits--a sweatshirt and pants. Kusha was seen in a multi-coloured cropped top, black trousers and heels. Tanmay Bhat was dressed in a black T-shirt, pants and a red jacket. Niharika wore a striped T-shirt, denims and white heels. All of them except Sumukhi and Kusha wore white shoes.

Niharika shared another picture as they all stood together for a group mirror selfie, clicked by Kusha. She wrote, "@karanjohar being the best host as usuallll (red heart emoji). Had so much fun cackling and not falling asleep this time (laughing face emoji)." Reacting to it, Karan wrote, “Liar! I caught a shut eye moment.”

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan is all set for the release of his romantic film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It is set to hit the theatres on July 28. The film marks Karan's return to the director's chair after over six years.

