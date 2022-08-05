Karan Johar pens praises for Ranveer Singh without any ‘marketing agenda’, 'no launch coming up'

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a new post, expressing his love for Ranveer Singh. Taking to Instagram, Karan Johar posted a picture of Ranveer Singh sharing his fondness and admiration for him. Karan says he has the ability to make everyone feel so special and that he is a ‘solid guy’. (Also read: Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol of this generation: 'Because they're buddies')

Karan Johar captioned his post as, “So…. There is no occasion… no marketing agenda … no launch coming up! Nothing! This is just a feeling I have which I feel like sharing with everyone! I have grown to love Ranveer Singh! The man! The person! The Ball of love that he is! His ability to make everyone he meets feel so special… the love that he exudes and that consumes his being and his entire aura… his passion to express every little gesture of love.”

Karan added by saying, “Over the period of my film I have observed him closely and at a distance as to what a solid guy he is! Yes he has his idiosyncrasies as an artist but that's what we see translate so beautifully on celluloid! So he’s allowed! On a personal level I have been so touched on so many instances just by his generosity of spirit! I love you Ranveer! Never lose sight of that ‘good bacha’ you were raised to be.”

Reacting to the post, actor Anil Kapoor, musician Asees Kaur, entrepreneur and many other dropped heart emojis. Actor Anjali Anand wrote, “Absolutely love this @karanjohar, @ranveersingh what a Jaan you are.”

Karan Johar is back with the seventh season of Koffee with Karan, where the first guests were Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. While Alia kept us hooked with stories from her wedding and cute moments from her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer was clearly the star of the night. He showed off his mimicry skills as he did perfect impressions of Dharmendra Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan.

