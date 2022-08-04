Karan Johar says Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol of this generation: 'Because they're buddies'

Karan Johar has named Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt this era's Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Karan, who had cast Shah Rukh and Kajol in his debut directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is directing Ranveer and Alia Bhatt in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Shah Rukh and Kajol are widely regarded as one of the most iconic and successful romantic pairi Also Read| Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt dance to Channa Mereya as she wraps Rocky Aur Rani

While Ranveer and Alia have previously worked together in the 2019 film Gully Boy, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the most popular Bollywood pairings. They have appeared together in a number of films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Baazigar, My Name is Khan, among others. Their last film together was Rohit Shetty's Dilwale (2015).

Karan, who gave the iconic dialogue 'pyar dosti hai (love is friendship).' in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, said something along the same lines as he compared Ranveer and Alia's pairing to that of Shah Rukh and Kajol. In a recent conversation with Rajeev Masand, the filmmaker said, "When Ranveer and Alia face the camera, you will see that chemistry because they’re buddies, they’re friends. That friendship results in chemistry."

Apart from Ranveer and Alia, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. This is the first full-length feature film Karan has directed since the 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which starred Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor.

In the chat with Rajeev Masand, Karan also refused to take one name when asked to choose who is the better actor between Ranbir and Ranveer. He said, “I’ve had the best time working with both the talented gentlemen.” The filmmaker also addressed the claims that he favours Alia Bhatt, and replied, "I’ve been accused of being partial to her. I’ve been accused of always looking out for her. But I feel that with such incredible talent like that, I feel privileged."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON