Is Rani Mukerji a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Karan Johar's new pic with actor leaves fans guessing

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is gearing up for his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, shared a picture with Rani Mukerji. He also gave a shoutout to the film's lead actor Alia Bhatt's character Rani Chatterjee. (Also Read | Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani: Teaser of Karan Johar directorial likely to be out on June 20, trailer in July)

Karan's and Rani's pic

Karan Johar with Rani Mukerji in a park (left); Alia Bhatt on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani poster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Karan Johar posted a photo also featuring Rani Mukerji. In the picture, Karan and Rani sat in a park and posed for the camera. Both of them sat with their back towards each other.

Karan's post

In the photo, Rani wore a light blue outfit with a pair of sunglasses while Karan opted for a black shirt and trousers. He also wore dark sunglasses. Karan captioned it, "Rani Mukerji are you ready for Rani Chatterjee???#rockyaurranikipremkahani." The name of Alia's character in the film is Rani Chatterjee.

Karan posted a photo also featuring Rani Mukerji.

Fans react

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Karan shared the post, fans were left wondering if Rani will make a special appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "Rani Mukerji in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?" Another person asked, "Karan Johar will surprise fans with Rani Mukerji in the film?" A Twitter user also wrote, "Rani Mukerji in Karan's new film?"

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani will release in theatres on July 28. The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. Karan is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. Recently, Karan shared a picture on Instagram. A part of his caption read, "After 7 years... back in the director's chair...I am excited, nervous and yet so happy..."

Rani's projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rani Mukerji made her acting debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997. She rose to stardom after the success of Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). The duo also worked in films such as Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

She was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON