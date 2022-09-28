Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor react to Chhello Show trailer, heap praises on 'India's official Oscars entry'

Gujarati film Chhello Show was announced as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023 in the best international feature category by Film Federation of India last week. Now, the film’s producer, Roy Kapur Films, has released the first trailer for Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show, and it is receiving praise from celebs like Vidya Balan, Farah Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many others. Filmmaker Karan Johar, too, took to Instagram as he reacted to the Chhello Show trailer. Also read: Chhello Show trailer is finally out

On Wednesday, following its release, Karan Johar shared the Chhello Show trailer on Instagram Stories, and wrote, “An absolutely heart-warming and proud feat for the entire country... Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is putting us on the global map for being the official entry for India at the Oscars! A cinematic experience awaits to be unfurled.” He also added clapping emojis.

Karan Johar, Vidya Balan and Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share their reactions to Chhello Show.

The trailer for Chhello Show was shared with the caption, “The cinema is more than just a place… it is an experience. And Last Film Show is a cinematic experience like no other. Watch India's official entry to the Oscars at a cinema near you on October 14!” Since the trailer dropped, many actors have been sharing their best wishes and showing their love for the film.

Vidya Balan took to Instagram Stories, and wrote, “I can’t wait for the world to watch and fall in love with Chhello Show. Bring home the Oscar. All the best…” Also sharing the trailer on Instagram Stories, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “It makes me very happy that this heartfelt story about a small boy with a big dream is India’s official entry to Oscars 2023. A true tribute to the magic of cinema. Way to go team Last Film Show. Bring it home...”

Janhvi Kapoor wrote on Instagram Stories, “Congratulations on being India’s official entry to the Oscars! This is huge, so proud.” Ananya Pandey wrote, “India’s official entry to the Oscars! Last Film Show… wow… such a proud, amazing moment. Congratulations…” Director-choreographer Farah Khan also congratulated the film’s team as she shared the trailer on Instagram Stories. Radhika Madan, Angad Bedi and many other celebs also shared the trailer on Instagram.

Directed by Pan Nalin, Chhello Show tells the story of a nine-year-old Samay, who lives in Chalala village in Saurashtra. It is set against the backdrop of cinemas in India witnessing a transition from celluloid to digital. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Richa Meena, Dipen Raval and Paresh Mehta.

