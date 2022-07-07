Karan Johar recalls receiving worst criticism from Jaya Bachchan, she said to him 'why are you shouting?’

Filmmaker Karan Johar is often seen hosting awards shows. While his hosting skills are usually praised by fans and celebrities, he once received the worst criticism from actor-politician Jaya Bachchan for speaking too loudly onstage. Karan is also known for hosting his popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. (Also read: Karan Johar confesses he told SOTY actors rapid fire questions beforehand)

Karan is now returning with the seventh season of Koffee With Karan on Disney+ Hotstar. Alia will be appearing in the first episode of the show. Alia’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh will be accompanying her.

When asked about a memory of the worst criticism of his hosting skills, Karan Johar told Pinkvilla, “That I speak too loudly, when I am on the stage even though there’s a mic. This Jaya (Jaya Bachchan) aunty told me once. She said ‘Karan you are on the mic, why are you shouting?’ I was like I am trying to be energetic. She said you have a mic and that’s what it is for, you don’t need to scream when you are out speaking.”

Talking about the show, Karan recently said that Koffee With Karan has been subjected to ridicule, social media trolling and spawned controversies in the Bollywood industry. He told PTI, “There was a lot of social media hate generally towards Bollywood at one point and Koffee with Karan popped up as one of the targets... But I knew even then that this is all virtual, it's not real. It's not really the truth because had it been why would Disney Hotstar want to do the show? Why would actors want to come on the show?”

"Why would I be still interested in doing it? I think we were all aligned. And that's why we realised that all that negative banter was just that — it was a mirage. It didn't really exist. None at all," he added. The new season will premiere on Thursday.

