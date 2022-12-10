Karan Johar, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's birthday bash. See pics

As actor Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra turned seven, the occasion was marked by a celebration in Mumbai on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Rekha, Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, her kids Viaan and Samisha, among others, attended the party. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's midnight birthday party at home. See pics)

The birthday bash was also attended by Tusshar Kapoor. For the party, Karan Johar opted for a pink sweatshirt. He was talking on his phone while paparazzi clicked him. Sonam wore a yellow long dress and matching earrings with black sweater. She kept her hair tied.

Rekha wore an off white elegant saree with heavy earrings and bangles. She accessorised her look with black glasses. She gave a smile and greeted the paparazzi from inside her car. Tusshar wore a striped shirt as he arrived for the party. Shilpa wore a red coat as she came to attend the birthday bash with her kids-daughter Samisha and son Viaan.

Rani got married to husband filmmaker Aditya Chopra in 2014. They became parents to Adira in 2015, a year after their wedding.

Rani has starred in many films such as Ghulam, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Black, No One Killed Jessica, Hum Tum, Mardaani, Yuva, Saathiya, Veer-Zaara, Bunty Aur Babli. She was last seen opposite Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. The film, which released last year, marked their onscreen reunion after more than a decade. It was directed by Varun V Sharma. Rani is sometimes spotted at film events and parties.

She will be next seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 3, 2023. The film is directed by Ashima Chibber and written by Rahul Handa and Sameer Satija. It is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani under their banner Emmay Entertainment, along with Zee Studios. The film is inspired from the true story of an Indian couple whose children were taken away from them by Norwegian welfare services in 2011.

