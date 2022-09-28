Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji attend Ranbir Kapoor's midnight birthday party at home. See pics

As actor Ranbir Kapoor clocked his 40th birthday, the occasion was marked by a midnight celebration at his home in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir's mother-actor Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar, director Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt and actor Aditya Roy Kapur among others attended the party. (Also Read | Happy birthday Ranbir Kapoor: We select his 5 best movies)

The birthday bash was also attended by filmmaker Luv Ranjan, his wife Alisha Vaid, film producer Aarti Shetty, filmmaker Rohit Dhawan with his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan and businessman Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta.

For the party, Karan Johar opted for a black sweatshirt and pants, and Ayan wore a grey T-shirt under a shirt and denims. As she arrived at Ranbir's house, Neetu was seen waving and smiling at the paparazzi from inside her car. Neetu wore a grey top, white pants and heels for the party.

Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan and Aarti Shetty arrive for Ranbir's party,

Akash Ambani, his wife Shloka Mehta and Rohit Dhawan with his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan at Ranbir's party.

Ayan Mukerji, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday party.

Ranbir is celebrating his first birthday after his marriage with actor Alia Bhatt. The couple tied the knot on April 14 this year, in the presence of family and close friends, at his Mumbai residence. Ranbir and Alia dated each other for almost five years before they married. They are also expecting their first baby this year.

Ahead of his birthday, Ranbir was seen with Alia in Bandra, Mumbai, as they inspected the construction of their new house. In a clip shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the couple spoke to an interior designer and observed the construction progress on a higher floor. Ranbir was also seen holding Alia as she went near the edge of the floor. Fans appreciated his gesture. A person wrote, “Ranbir held her as soon she was at the edge. So sweet of him..” Another fan wrote, “Best couple.”

Ranbir will be also seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Apart from that he also has director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON