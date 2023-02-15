Karan Johar responds to rumours of three-film deal with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani. Here's what he said

Filmmaker Karan Johar has responded to the rumours that his production house, Dharma Productions, signed a three-film deal with actor-couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. As per a new report, Karan refuted the rumours. (Also Read | Karan Johar recalls when Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met each other)

After Sidharth and Kiara Advani tied the knot earlier this month, several reports claimed that Karan signed a contract with the duo. The actors have not reacted to the reports so far.

When Times of India asked Karan about the project, he replied, “Not at all.” So far, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara have starred together in one film, Shershaah (2021) a biographical war film based on the life of Vikram Batra. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film was produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment. Sidharth played dual roles while Kiara essayed the role of his girlfriend.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. After getting married, the couple flew to Delhi. They hosted a wedding reception for their close friends and family members in Delhi on February 9. They hosted another reception for the members of the film industry on December 12 in Mumbai.

Karan, who was part of the wedding festivities, penned a note on Instagram for the couple on their wedding day. Sharing a picture of the newlyweds, Karan wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago.... Silent, strong and still so sensitive.... I met her many years after... silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure..."

"Then they met each other and I realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together.... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family...As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid.... I love you Ki.... May today be your forever.....," he added.

Karan will be soon making his directorial comeback with the upcoming romantic film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, in lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, this year.

