Karan Johar reviews Jawan, says Shah Rukh Khan represents ‘mega stardom in a way that only he can’

Karan Johar has finally watched Jawan and penned a note about the experience. He said he was “blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame". He also had a ton of praise for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as well as Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan released in theatres on September 7 and is making history at the box office each day. Also read: Jawan box office collection day 7

Karan Johar's note on Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan.

Sharing his review of Jawan, Karan wrote in praise of director Atlee, “OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium… it’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!!”

Praising the performances in the film, he wrote, “How good was everyone !!! @sanyamalhotra_ @pillumani so so good! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP (heart emojis) and what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He’s the emperor and we bow down in admiration … if you haven’t seen #jawan then you don’t know what you’re missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan …. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert!”

More about Jawan

Jawan has Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role and multiple looks. The film marks Nayanthara's Hindi film debut and also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Eijaz Khan and Sanjay Dutt. Deepika has an extended cameo in the film including two songs. The film music by Anirudh Ravichander is an equally big hit among the audience.

The film is performing very well at the ticket counters and has already collected a massive ₹365 crore at the domestic box office. It is the fastest Indian film to enter the ₹300 crore club.

