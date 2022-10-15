Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi roast him for 'singing so badly' on TV. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar's children Yash Johar and Roohi Johar made fun of his singing in a new video. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Karan gave a glimpse of his weekend with his kids. In the clip, Karan spent time with the duo as they played at home. (Also Read | Kajol says Karan Johar's kids are ‘cutest things on earth’ as they roast him for singing Kesariya in new video. Watch)

The video started with Yash mumbling while Karan asked him, "No, one second. What were you saying? Sorry." Yash, engrossed in playing, asked Karan, "I saw you on TV why were you singing so badly?" Karan asked, "I'm doing what badly?" Yash, joined by Roohi, responded, "Singing so badly."

Karan replied, "I sing very well. Dada has a trained, trained voice, only in his own head. But I sing beautifully. You want to hear me sing?" After oscillating between yes and no, they said okay. The filmmaker started singing Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar. A second later both of them put their hands over their ears. Karan told them, "Aare hear me at least na." However, they laughed but didn't put down their hands.

Sharing the clip, Karan wrote, "No fans of my surili aawaz (melodious voice) in my house ….(smiling face with tear emoji)." Maheep Kapoor and Rajiv Adatia dropped laughing and red heart emojis. Stebin Ben commented, "@karanjohar sir you definitely need singing classes." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "You’re such a sweet dad. Another person said, "We want more of these, love love and love." "They roast you well," joked another fan. "Hahaha this is sooooooooooo cute," read a comment.

This is not the first time Yash and Roohi have roasted Karan over his singing. Earlier this year, when he tried to sing Kesariya from Brahmastra, they shut him down. Karan had shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “My attempts have met with a very objectionable response! Also don’t miss the last savage like I had to listen to… #kesariya #roohiyashjohar.” While Karan tried to sing Yash screamed at him and Roohi said, "You are ruining the song, it's very new." Yash also called Karan a “silly old elf” when he said he would sulk.

Karan has sung several times on television, mostly on reality shows. Recently, he sang Aaaja Piya Tohe Pyar Doon with Parineeti Chopra on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Earlier this year, he sang Asha Bhosle's In Aankhon Ki Masti on Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. He also sang Suraj Hua Maddham on the same show with co-judge, actor Parineeti Chopra. He also sang on India's Got Talent season 8.

Karan is all set to return with his directorial comeback upcoming romantic comedy film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, in the lead roles. It will release in February next year. Karan recently wrapped the seventh season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan.

