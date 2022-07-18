Kajol says Karan Johar's kids are ‘cutest things on earth’ as they roast him for singing Kesariya in new video. Watch

Karan Johar has once again shared a hilarious video featuring his five-year-old twins, Roohi and Yash. The filmmaker can be seen trying to sing the new song Kesariya from his production Brahmastra, only to be shut down by his kids. The song starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released on Sunday. Also read: Twitter cringes over ‘love storiyaan’ line in Brahmastra's Kesariya song; memes call it 'elaichi in biryani'. See here

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “My attempts have met with a very objectionable response! Also don’t miss the last savage like I had to listen to… #kesariya #roohiyashjohar.” It shows Karan singing the song when Yash interrupts him with a long scream and tells him not to sing. Roohi reacts, "You are ruining the song, it's very new." As Karan claims that he will not sing, but sulk now, Yash goes on to call him a “silly old elf” at the end of the video.

The video got 7.95 lakh views within a few hours. Kajol commented on the video, “Your two toodles are the cutest things on earth!” Alia Bhatt simply reacted, “Hahahahahahsha,” in the comments section. Her mom Soni Razdan commented on the post, “Uff they’re just too adorable never missing a chance to tell their dad just what they think.”

Parineeti Chopra also commented, “Hunarbaaz flashback,” hinting at how Karan was not praised for his singing attempts on the talent hunt show. Farah Khan also wrote, “They are after my own heart.” Musician Asees Kaur also said, “Don't you ruin the song, only Roohi and Yash can say this to you!! Damn.” Meanwhile, singer Guru Randhawa commented, “My fav singer singing.” A fan also wrote, “Trolled by his own kids.”

Composed by Pritam, Kesariya from Brahmastra has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Arijit Singh. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON