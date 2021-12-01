Karan Johar's son Yash dons chef's hat to make sandwiches in dad's impressive kitchen. Watch

Karan Johar has shared a new video of his son Yash making a snack. In the video, Yash is seen on a video call with someone, most likely his teacher and fellow classmates, showing them his culinary skills.

Yash wore a white chef's coat and hat. He prepared a cucumber and tomatoes sandwich with a thick spread of butter. A classmate even asked him to bring the plate closer to the camera so everyone could have a better look.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “We have a chef in the house! Chef Yash Johar!” Karan's fans loved this tiny glimpse of his son and many called the video cute. Sophie Choudry wrote, “Cutest chef I ever saw.” Manish Malhotra wrote, “Look at him.”

A fan wrote, “Karan you better eat the butter-laden sandwich made by this adorable Michelin chef on your return… will just cost you a zillion calories.” Another wrote, “So much butter…The Punjabi in me loves him.”

Karan used to share almost daily videos of his kids--Yash and daughter Roohi--before abruptly stopping last year in June. He was trolled on social media after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, post which he took a long break from social media.

Karan recently shared a picture with his whole family on Diwali. “Happy Diwali and all our love to all of you …. May the season bring you all the love, laughter, good health and peace of mind... have a blessed new year,” he wrote with a picture of them dressed up for the festival.

Roohi and Yash were born in 2017 via a surrogate. Roohi's name is an anagram of the name of Karan's mother Hiroo Johar while Yash is named after his father, late filmmaker Yash Johar.