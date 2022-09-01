Karan Johar says he turns a 'blind eye towards negativity': Jo galat hai, it deserves to be told off but you cannot...

Filmmaker Karan Johar faces more than his fair share of trolling and hate on social media. The filmmaker is known for his frank statements and also is a frequent target for those unhappy with nepotism in Bollywood. However, Karan says that he has learnt to tune out the negative noise in his life now, focussing only on what’s positive. Also read: Karan Johar finds hate for Koffee With Karan ‘entertaining’

Over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of debate on nepotism and the status quo in Bollywood. And Karan Johar’s name invariably comes up during these debates. His films have also faced calls of boycott for the same reason. In addition, his talk show Koffee With Karan has also faced criticism for its content of late. In a recent interview, Karan addressed this negative spotlight on him.

The filmmaker told Indian Express, “I think that you have to turn a blind eye towards negativity in general. I think if you are positive from within, you will only attract positivity. However, if you start listening and reacting to negative things, it will only bring the same energy. And hence, I have shut it out of life.”

The director/producer added that at times negativity is justified and wrongdoings should be called out. “I also believe that negativity should be justified. Jo galat hai (Whatever is wrong), it deserves to be told off but you cannot do it for no reason. Hence, I just choose to focus only on positivity,” he added.

Karan is returning to film direction after almost seven years with his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, releases in theatres on February 10, 2023. Karan’s last full length film was the 2016 release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In the interim, he has directed segments in two Netflix anthologies--Lust Stories and Ghost Stories.

