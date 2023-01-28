Karan Johar says Pathaan success proves 'excessive promotions, fear of trolling, boycott threats' do not matter

Karan Johar has penned yet another note on the massive response to Shah Rukh Khan's latest release, Pathaan. The filmmaker took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to give a shout-out to all those who worked on the film, especially Vishal and Shekhar for the “blockbuster soundtrack” of Pathaan. Karan said the good response proves that the boycott threats and trolling don't matter if the film is great. Also read: Fans ask Shah Rukh Khan why he's ‘so sexy’, reason for not promoting Pathaan and his favourite co-star. See his reply

He wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Nothing matters more than a great film. The mega blockbuster success proves that excessive promotions, fear of trolling, boycott threats, just about all the myths that we as an industry propagate or believe in is redundant when a film like PATHAAN kills all of it!!!! Old school conviction and a kick ass trailer is what we all need! So thrilled for you Adi, Sid, bhai, bhaijaan, John, DP!!!! Rooting for you till we reach that magic number."

He also gave a special shoutout to the music composer duo Vishal Sheykhar for the popularity of Pathaan songs like Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Sharing a picture of them on his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote, "Special shout out to my buddies Vishal Dadlani Shekhar Ravjiani for the blockbuster soundtrack of Pathaan! May the force of melody always be with you."

Karan Johar shared a note on the success of Pathaan.

Pathaan stands at a three-day total worldwide gross collection of ₹313 crore as the film continues to perform outstandingly at the ticket window. According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film raised ₹38 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned ₹1.25 crore nett on the third day.

"The total India collection on day three was ₹39.25 crore nett ( ₹47 crore gross). Meanwhile, overseas collection was also astronomical as it collected ₹43 crore gross. The total worldwide collection on day three was an insane ₹90 crore worldwide gross box office," the studio said in a press note on Saturday.

Pathaan released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25 in over 8000 screens across the globe. The screen count was raised after seeing the massive opening of the film.

