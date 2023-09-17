Karan Johar says Ranbir Kapoor has no PR, no manager and handles his own dates: 'He is the most patient human being'

Karan Johar has revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is one actor who has no manager or a public relations guy to manage him or handle his work. He was asked to share the difference between Ranbir and Ranveer Singh during an interview with Mid-Day, during which he spoke in detail about how Ranbir is as a professional. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt meet Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan in New York. See pic

Ranbir Kapoor is on his own, says Karan

Ranbir Kapoor will now be seen in Animal. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan Johar made it clear that the only common trait among Ranbir and Ranveer is their incredible talent. Sharing how Ranbir manages his own work, Karan said, “He does one film at a time, he handles his own dates. There is no PR, there is no manager, there is nobody around him. He is on his own. You ask him for dates, he opens his phone, he has all his own dates, he knows exactly which plans he's doing, he knows his schedule, he knows his days off, he knows his holidays.”

Karan also revealed that Ranbir feeds off the filmmaker, just wants to hang out with the filmmaker, get into his head and then deliver. He added that Ranbir also has a sense of detachment after a point and he can easily eat his meal all alone.

Ranbir Kapoor is the most relaxed person, says Karan

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Describing Ranbir, Karan also said, “Ranbir is that guy who will study so hard but come across to school and feel like ‘I don’t know what you guys are talking about, it is easy breezy day'. He can't pretend because he is too true to what he is. He is the most relaxed person, he's the most patient human being, you can keep him waiting for 14 hours on a set and he won't say a thing.”

Karan directed Ranbir in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai. Ranbir was recently seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, produced by Karan. The film got delayed a lot, but managed to perform well at the box office. It was also Ranbir's first film with now-wife Alia Bhatt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranbir will next be seen in Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. It is expected to release in December.

Karan recently directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which had Ranveer Singh opposite Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON