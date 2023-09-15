Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt meet Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan in New York. See pic

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been on a long vacation in New York along with their daughter Raha. Recently, the two spent some time Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan, who took to Instagram to share a photo from their meeting. Sharing a picture of the three, the cricketer wrote in his caption, "With Bollywood’s biggest (star emoji). It was lovely to meet you Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt." Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor oblige fans with pics at New York restaurant during vacation Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan.

Ranbir, Alia smile bright in pic with Rashid Khan

The Afghan cricketer stood in the middle as Alia and Ranbir posed with him for the happy photo. He was in a black hoodie, while Alia too wore a black T-shirt. Ranbir was dressed in a grey T-shirt and also sported a matching cap.

The actor kept his arm around Rashid as they posed and also pointed towards the cricketer. "Such a beautiful picture," commented an Instagram user on Rashid Khan's post. Another one said, “Wow!”

Inside Alia and Ranbir's New York holiday

Photos of the couple posing with their fans in the city continue to circulate. A video of Ranbir Kapoor photobombing actor Madelyn Cline at the recent US Open had also emerged online. The couple also met Ranbir's cousin, actor Karisma Kapoor, in the Big Apple. Karisma had shared some pictures from the outing.

On Thursday, while they continue to enjoy their holiday, Alia gave fans a glimpse of her relaxing day with a pool video. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of herself from the pool, and captioned the video, “DND (Do not disturb).”

In the video, Alia wore a pink swimsuit. The text on the video read, "My schedule on my day off." The video ended with the actor floating in water, writing on the video, “That's it. That's my schedule.”

Alia on Brahmastra's one year

Recently, Ranbir and Alia's 2022 film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva completed a year since its release. Alia took to Instagram and shared some adorable moments from the shooting of the film. She captioned the post, "A piece of our hearts. Can’t believe it’s already been a whole year. Love and light always."

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love on the sets of Brahmastra. After dating for years, they tied the knot on April 14, 2022 at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Alia had announced her pregnancy in June 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will reportedly begin working on Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 1.

