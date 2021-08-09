Karan Johar recalls signing all K3G stars within 24 hours: Shah Rukh Khan didn't read script, Kajol cried

Karan Johar was just one film old when he decided to make Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The filmmaker brought together a stellar cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor. However, did you know, it didn't take Karan more than 24 hours to bring everyone on board?

The filmmaker, during his recent appearance on Indian Idol 12, recalled how he roped in the leading cast. Karan Johar revealed he began by approaching Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

"I first went to Amit ji's house, respect wise, Jaya aunty was there as well. She didn't know why I was visiting Amit uncle. I narrated the script, he said, 'Of course, I'm doing this.' I then walked out of the house, outside the gate, I called Jaya aunty, informing her that I wanted to meet her. She said, 'Arre but you were just here.' I said, 'I came to meet Amit ji. But now, I want to officially meet you.' I went back in and offered the film," Karan said, in Hindi.

Soon after, he paid Shah Rukh a visit and offered him the film. "As soon as I said (about the film), he said, 'You don't even have to narrate it to me, I'm doing the film.' We have that brother-like bond," he said.

Karan also said that before he approached Kajol, he was informed that she might not be able to work on the film since she has just gotten married. He still took a chance, with a backup option on his mind, and visited Kajol and she asked him to narrate the script.

"Two minutes after I narrated the script and her character, she broke down. She said, 'I cannot make anybody else do this film and I will delay my decisions of life but I will do this film,'" he said, adding that the two hugged and cried.

He then visited Hrithik Roshan, whose debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai hadn't even released at the point, and offered him the film. He finally visited Kareena Kapoor at her residence, at 10 pm, and offered her the film.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum released in 2001 and was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film continues to receive love from Bollywood lovers. The characters, especially Kareena's Poo has amassed a big fan-following with a few even demanding a spin-off movie with Poo in the lead.