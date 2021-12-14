Karan Johar scolds Yash and Roohi for ‘being naughty’, gets told to ‘take a chill pill’. Watch cute video

As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham celebrates 20 years of its release, many celebrities have been sharing special videos on Instagram. Director Karan Johar on Tuesday posted a video of his twins, Yash and Roohi, asking him to ‘take a chill pill’ as he asked them to do their homework.

“Yash and Roohi, y’all are both being naughty. Go and do your homework, please,” Karan told Yash and Roohi in the video. “Dadda, take a chill pill,” they replied in unison. “Take a chill pill, it seems,” he said, incredulously.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “It seems what goes around, comes back around and here I am being asked to take a chill pill by my own kids! Cheers to #20YearsOfK3G!” He also added a laughing emoji.

The video left Ranveer Singh in splits. “Hahahaahahahah,” he commented. Bhumi Pednekar, meanwhile, dropped heart emojis on Karan’s post. Fans also showered love on Yash and Roohi, with one calling them ‘sweet munchkins’.

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Anjali (Kajol) gets told by Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and their son Krish (Jibraan Khan) to ‘take a chill pill’ when she extols the virtues of India. Rahul gets a taste of his own medicine soon afterwards, when he objects to Poo’s (Kareena Kapoor) revealing outfits, but Anjali and Daijaan (Farida Jalal) ask him to ‘take a chill pill’.

To celebrate Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s big milestone, many celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Johny Lever and Farah Khan recreated scenes from the film.

Karan wrote about 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in an Instagram post recently. “It’s going to be 20 years and I still feel the euphoria of having this film release on the big screen and people going to watch it. But I feel the impact sank in for me much later. And that feeling hasn’t stopped ever since,” he wrote.