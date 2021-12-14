Janhvi Kapoor turns Poo to enact Kareena Kapoor's K3G scene, asks if there can ever be a more iconic scene. watch

After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor has recreated a Kareena Kapoor scene from the latter's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Kareena played the role of Pooja aka Poo in the film that completes 20 years of its release on Tuesday.

In a video, Janhvi can be seen dressed in a short, one-shoulder yellow dress paired with huge matching earrings, a hand accessory and stylish shades. She has her hair left loose in soft curls. She looks into the mirror, arranges her hair and lip syncs Kareena's line, “How dare you? Tumhara koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago (you have no right to look this beautiful). Not fair.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "Name one thing more iconic than Poo. I’ll wait. Maybe forever. #20years #kabhikhushikabhieghum #20yearsofk3g @karanjohar @kareenakapoorkhan @iamsrk @hrithikroshan @kajol @dharmamovies."

Janhvi's performance as Poo seems to have won the approval of her fans. A fan reacted, “On point.” Another commented, “Looks so real unbelievable.” Responding to the line, many called her “beautiful” in the comments section.

On Monday, Alia recreated another Kareena Kapoor scene from the film and captioned it on Instagram, “My favourite scene and my favourite people. Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years. P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite @kareenakapoorkhan #20YearsOfK3G."

Alia enacted the scene in which Poo does a mock audition of boys who want to take her to the prom and rates them on a scale of 1-10. She says, “Mere saath prom jaane ke liye tum sabko teen departments mein brilliant hona chahiye - good looks, good looks and good looks (If you want to go to the prom with me, you guys have to be good in three departments: good looks, good looks, good looks).

Kareena even reacted to it, saying, “No one better than Poo. Only of course the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia.”