Karan Johar screams in horror as he sees ‘blob of pink’ Farah Khan, she trolls him for wearing ‘D’Decor fabric’. Watch

Karan Johar gave fans a glimpse of the ‘elegant, subtle sets’ of Hunarbaaz in a new behind-the-scenes video. He screamed in horror as the camera panned to Farah Khan, who was appearing on the show as a special guest.

“Oh my God! I have never seen a blob of pink like this in my life,” Karan said, to which Farah replied, “Call me Pinky.” He then said, “Well, I will unfortunately have to. Why? What inspired you to wear this?”

Taking a dig at Karan’s outfit, Farah said, “I just like to be bright. You know, in Covid, people are wearing black and dull colours and D’Decor fabric.” He asked if she wanted to ‘scare’ her children - Diva, Anya and Czar - by dressing up in such a manner.

“My children have seen me without make-up and they are still not scared,” Farah quipped. Karan ended the video with his signature sign-off: “On that note, shall we just say it? Toodles!” She added, “And go eat noodles!”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Touchwood! In the pink of health!” He added the hashtag ‘Karah’, a portmanteau of his and Farah’s names. She replied in the comments, “Wait, I’m getting back soon,” along with a laughing emoji.

Farah and Karan, who have been friends for more than 25 years, often poke fun at each other’s taste in fashion. In December, she shared a video of him dressed in oversized activewear and quipped that he was ‘wearing a parachute’.

Karan is currently one of the judges of Hunarbaaz, along with Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra. He is also set to return to feature film direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan playing supporting parts.

