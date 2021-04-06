Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar shares a pic from the time he 'flashed a smile with no mid life crisis pout'
Karan Johar shares a pic from the time he 'flashed a smile with no mid life crisis pout'

Karan Johar took to his Instagram and shared a picture from his growing-up years. The picture featured his grandmother and mother, Hiroo Johar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Karan Johar shares a throwback picture from his growing-up years.

Karan Johar took a walk down memory lane and shared a picture from his growing-up years. The filmmaker took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture with his mother, Hiroo Johar, and his grandmother in the frame. Karan appeared to be in his teens, wearing a blazer and shirt, with his dimpled smile in focus.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared the photo and wrote, "My adorable dadi who we all adressed as Mataji and my gorgeous mom! When I flashed a smile with no mid life crisis pout!" He used the hashtag 'throw beyond back.'

Karan Johar shared a throwback picture featuring his mother and grandmother.
Also Read: Yash and Roohi literally fill Karan Johar's shoes and prove posing is in their blood, see new pics

Growing up, Karan went to the same boarding school as actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna. The two have shared memories from their time at the school on several occasions, one of which included Twinkle revealing that Karan had fallen head over heels for her. She also recalled Karan attempting to escape from the school, during the launch of her book.

"We were at the end of a hill, so I said ‘roll down the hill, get a boat from there and run away’. He rolled down the hill but they caught him and they made him climb back, which took him two hours and they made him an example in the assembly making him stand next to the principal as a fugitive," she said.

Karan went on to make his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and backed several box office hits as a producer. He last helmed Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He is expected to take the director's seat for the multi-starrer Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. However, the project has been on the back burner for a while now.

