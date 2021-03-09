Karan Johar shares an adorable picture with daughter Roohi for Women's Day, calls her 'My Little Woman'
- Karan Johar wished everyone on International Women's Day with a cute picture of daughter Roohi and him. See it here.
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an adorable picture with his daughter, Roohi, to wish everyone on the occasion of International Women's Day. Karan often shared pictures with his kids.
The picture shows Karan planting a kiss on his daughter's cheek as she smiles. "My little woman #happy women's day," he captioned the sweet photo.
Karan had recently shared a video of Roohi, where she was seen playing mother to her brother, Yash and putting him to sleep. Sharing it, Karan had written: "So apparently Roohi has assumed the role of a mummy! And Yash is the eternal baby! Nothing like a protective sister.... ( the mothership has a commentary going on the side)."
Through much of the coronavirus lockdown, Karan had shared many videos as part of the 'toodles' series. However, after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, all of it came to a grinding halt. Karan was targetted by Kangana Ranaut, who accused him of promoting nepotism.
He had made a gradual return to Instagram; among his posts then was the promotion of a coffee table book of his parenting experience. Called Big Thoughts of Little Luv, the book got a thumbs up from many of his industry friends including Gauri Khan and Alia Bhatt among others.
Karan has since seen the release of two ventures of his on Netflix - first was Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and more recently, web series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Also read: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Meghan Markle said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim, then backtracks
He also shared that his new celebrity management venture Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) would be promoting four young talents - Tripti Dimri, Gurfateh Pirzada, Dhairya Karwa and Lakshya. All four have starred in films or television shows and will be promoted by DCA. Tripti made a name for herself starring in Anushka Sharma's Bulbbul, Gurfateh's act in Netflix film Guilty was noticed by many, Dhairya starred in Uri The Surgical Strike and will be seen next in Kabir Khan's 83 while TV actor Lakshya is all set to make his film debut with Karan's production, Dostana 2.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s BAFTA best actor nod for The White Tiger
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was 'ecstatic' as her co-star in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav, got a BAFTA nomination in the best leading actor category.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Luv Sinha: For me, politics is not a joke, it is my duty, acting is my profession
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha shuts down troll for questioning reservation for women
- Richa Chadha shut down a Twitter user who questioned why women deserve reservation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant deepfakes herself into Sridevi's Naagin, fans react. Watch video
- Rakhi Sawant has shared a deepfake video of herself, as Sridevi in the film Naagin. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aparshakti can't remember last time he fought with Ayushmann: 'I touch his feet'
- Aparshakti Khurana has said that he cannot remember the last time he fought with his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra, asked about being trolled for Saina teaser, has this to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahan Shetty sweats it out in the gym as he preps for debut film Tadap, see here
- Ahan Shetty, who will make his screen debut with Tadap, shared a picture from his gym. It was part of his preparation for his film, which also stars Tara Sutaria.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Rhea Chakraborty on new Chehre poster either; teaser out in two days
- Rhea Chakraborty is once again missing from new promotional material for the upcoming film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari says 'RIP Patriarchy' on Women's Day, fans agree
- Aditi Rao Hydari decided to give a twist to her Women's Day post. She mentioned how it was time to put an end of patriarchy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic watching an old interview, shares his reaction
- Anil Kapoor came across an old interview of his where he spoke about the co-existence of films and television. The actor shared the video and also expresses his thoughts on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a 'terrible mother' to Nitara, here is why
- Twinkle Khanna made a joke at her own expense as she forgot to save her daughter Nitara's school calendar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap has unusual Women’s Day celebration with kids Virajveer, Varushka
- Tahira Kashyap celebrated International Women's Day with her children, Virajveer and Varushka, by doing some gardening. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares words of wisdom after boyfriend Ranbir's Covid-19 diagnosis
- After her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share some words of wisdom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara shares new pics from Ibrahim's birthday, poses with 'favourite ladies'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her brother Ibrahim's recent birthday bash, this time with a Women's Day twist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday recalls being trolled as ‘flatscreen’ even before entering films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox