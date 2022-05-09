Karan Johar shares pictures from the sets of Koffee With Karan Season 7, fans ask, 'who'll be the first guest?'

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared his pictures from the sets of the 7th season of his talk show Koffee With Karan. Last week, Karan told his fans that the show will not return with a new season, he later clarified that while the show won’t return to TV, it will stream on OTT. The final season of the show was premiered in 2019 but a special episode featuring actor Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush was r last year. Also Read: Koffee With Karan isn’t ending, reveals Karan Johar, just moving to OTT; fans say, ‘you gave us heart attack’

Sharing the pictures, Karan wrote, “Started season 7 of #koffeewithkaran … it’s been 18 years since I first started this show … I can’t believe I have been Brewing this Kuppa for so long ! Thank you for all the love."

Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented “All the best.” Actor Rajeev Khandelwal wrote, “Excited.” One fan said, “So excited. Can't wait.” Another one wrote, “Wow! finally.” While one asked, “Who'll be the first guest of the season bro?” many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Last week, Karan shared an update saying that there will be no new season of the talk show. He wrote, “Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.”

He later took to Instagram to share an update on his earlier announcement about Koffee With Karan. Beginning from where he had left in the first update. He wrote, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!”

The first season of the talk show premiered in 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as guests. Over the span of 15 years, celebrities such as, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Twinkle Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Lara Dutta and many more came on the show as guests.

