Karan Johar teases Ranveer Singh, compares his IFFI 2021 outfit with ‘Air India Maharaj’, watch

Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh travelled in the same private flight to Goa, where they attended IFFI 2021. 
Karan Johar calls Ranveer Singh ‘Air India mascot.’ 
Published on Nov 22, 2021 08:10 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar couldn't help but compare Ranveer Singh with the Air India mascot, Maharaja, courtesy of his red outfit. The actor and the filmmaker were travelling to Goa to attend the 52th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). 

In a video shared on Instagram, Karan Johar interviewed Ranveer Singh about his outfit. The actor revealed he was wearing an outfit by Sabyasachi. Commenting on the outfit, Karan first said that his outfit looks like a stop sign but then compared it with the outfit worn by Air India mascot Maharaja. 

Ranveer instantly rose from his seat and imitated the mascot. “Loved and revere across the country. A cult figure, I'll take it as a compliment,” Ranveer said. Karan replied that he meant it as a compliment in the first place. 

Karan went on to quiz Ranveer about the recent fashion trends that he's obsessing over. "The Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project, that's like a moment in fashion history," the actor said. The filmmaker also asked Ranveer's opinion on the upcoming fashion film House of Gucci, which stars Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek. "Jared's red carpet looks are to die for," the actor said before the video ended. 

"Toodling with ROCKY! @ranveersingh #midairshenanigans," the filmmaker captioned the post.

At IFFI 2021, Ranveer delivered energetic performances while Karan turned host at the event. Besides appearing at the film festival together, Karan and Ranveer have also been working together on their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor plays Rocky in the movie while Karan makes his directorial comeback after five years. 

The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini and Dharmendra. Clips of Alia and Ranveer filming the movie often surface online.  

(With inputs from ANI)

 

