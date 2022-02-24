Karan Johar throws on a feathered jacket for photoshoot, Farah Khan hilariously roasts him for his 'ostrich outfit'

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few pictures of himself in a Gucci faux feathered jacket, but only to be roasted for his fashion choice by fellow filmmaker and friend Farah Khan. She compared his outfit to an ostrich. Karan posted a carousel of pictures of himself. In one of the photos, he is standing next to a wall with a picture frame hanging beside him while in others, he is posing in the corridor nearby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Karan screams in horror as he sees ‘blob of pink’ Farah, she trolls his outfit

Karan captioned the post, "The corridors of Claridges and couture! In @gucci." In the pictures, Karan is wearing chunky red boots, dark trousers, a feathered jacket and shades. His outfit, particularly the jacket became the topic of discussion among netizens. Farah Khan was among the first to troll Karan for the jacket. "This ostrich outfit was crying out for a video," she commented on the post.

Farah wasn't the only one who roasted Karan for his extravagant outfit. Fans joined in too soon enough. One compared his sartorial choice to Ranveer Singh's extravagant looks and commented, "Aap jaldi Ranveer Singh banne wale ho (You will soon become Ranveer Singh)." Others compared the jacket to a bear. "Bhaalu aaya (Bear is here)," one quipped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, many fans and celebs appreciated Karan's look and his fashion picks too. Ekta Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna dropped heart emojis while a fan commented, "Oh my my, you stole our hearts."

Karan and Farah had engaged in a similar banter recently when they trolled each other's outfits on the sets of the reality show Hunarbaaz. Karan is a judge on the show while Farah appeared as a guest judge last week. During the episode, Karan called Farah's outfit 'a blob of pink' and Farah retorted with a dig at Karan's black outfit. "I just like to be bright. You know, in Covid, people are wearing black and dull colours and D’Decor fabric," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karan shares the judges panel of Hunarbaaz with Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra. He is also set to return to feature film direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan playing supporting parts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON