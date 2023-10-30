Karan Johar addresses trolls after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Koffee With Karan episode: ‘Do what you need to’

Filmmaker Karan Johar hosted a live session on Instagram where he interacted with social media users. Talking about his work, he also addressed ‘trollers’ who criticised the first episode of his show, Koffee With Karan 8. The episode featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who received mixed reactions to their statements. Also read: Vir Das defends Deepika Padukone as trolls attack her for ‘casual dating’ comment

Karan Johar to trolls

Karan Johar with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the chat, Karan revealed that he is aware of all the discussions around Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone episode. He said, “Do what you need to do because no one’s looking.” He also said that no one is hearing the people who are attacking them.

He responded, “Trolling gets you nowhere. You are landing nowhere.” He also said that he is taking measures to make changes in the upcoming episodes of the show, as per constructive criticism on social media.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone uproar

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone talked at length about their relationship and marriage at the show. Deepika revealed she was casually dating Ranveer. She said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later in the episode, Deepika asked Ranveer who were her suitors. A seemingly annoyed Ranveer said, “Abhi toh tumne bola I was seeing other people but I would go back to him. Tumko ab yaad nahi aa raha hai (Just a few minutes ago you said you were seeing other people and now you can't remember)?” “I can’t remember the people,” Deepika responded. “I remember very clearly,” Ranveer said in a stern voice.

Besides this, the show also grabbed attention when Ranveer narrated how he met Deepika. Internet accused him of "repurposing" his own story about meeting ex-girlfriend Anushka Sharma for Deepika. Deepika and Ranveer shared their wedding video in the episode for the first time.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON