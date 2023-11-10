Karan Johar twins with Yash, Roohi at Dhanteras puja; Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and Siddharth Malhotra wow in ethnic looks

Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Siddharth Malhotra, among others, attended the Dhanteras puja at the Dharma Productions' office. Several pictures and videos of the celebrities outside the Mumbai office on Friday emerged on social media. (Also Read | Karan Johar reveals actors turned down Zoya Akhtar, says she waited 7 years for her first film: ‘So much for nepotism’)

Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra attend pooja

Karan Johar with Yash and Roohi, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra.

For the occasion, Vicky Kaushal wore a yellow kurta and white pyjama. The actor also wore dark sunglasses. He posed for the paparazzi and also folded his hands. Siddharth Malhotra was seen in a pink kurta and white pyjama. As he posed for the paparazzi, the photographers wished him and asked about wife-actor Kiara Advani. He replied, "Abhi jarahe hai unhi se milne jarahe hai (I am going to meet her now)."

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor twin in ethnic looks

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor also attended the puja. They were clicked outside the office dressed in ethnic wear. Janhvi Kapoor opted for a south Indian purple and golden half saree with a matching blouse. Khushi was seen in a pink and green outfit and matching blouse. Both of them smiled and posed together for the paparazzi.

Saif Ali Khan's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan was also seen at the pooja venue. He wore a cream-coloured kurta and pyjama. He wished the paparazzi a Happy Diwali before entering his car and leaving.

Karan Johar twins with kids Yash, Roohi

Karan Johar wore a white and golden outfit for the pooja, His children, twins Yash and Roohi also twinned with their father in matching outfits. In a clip, Karan was seen doing pooja as Yash and Roohi stood next to him.

Karan also posted a video collage featuring himself, Yash and Roohi. In the clip, he kissed the kids and got pecks on his cheeks from them. They laughed as Yah fell down while posing. The trio smiled as they shared some fun moments. Sharing the video, Karan captioned the post, "Mere do Anmol Ratan (My two precious jewels)…. Happy Diwali to you and yours!!!! Love and light for life."

About Karan's show

Karan is currently hosting the eighth season of Koffee With Karan. Celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have so far appeared on the chat show. The upcoming episodes will feature celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Rani Mukerji and Kajol. The show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

