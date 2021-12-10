Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar with his kids, AbRam Khan and others attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's 6th birthday bash
bollywood

Karan Johar with his kids, AbRam Khan and others attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's 6th birthday bash

On Thursday many Bollywood celebrities attended Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's 6th birthday party. These included Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor and others.
Filmmaker Karan Johar with his kids Roohi Johar and Yash Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son Abram Khan celebrated Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira Chopra's birthday.(Instagram)
Published on Dec 10, 2021 09:16 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

On Thursday Rani Mukerji's daughter, Adira Chopra turned six. Many Bollywood celebrities were spotted leaving Rani's house on Thursday night, post the birthday celebration.

The celebrities who were spotted include filmmaker Karan Johar with his kids Roohi Johar and Yash Johar, actor Tusshar Kapoor with his son Laksshya Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam Khan.

Many fans commented on the pictures. One person wrote, “AbRam is still a kid, but his vibe is like a real prince, that going to be strong king one day. Damn. But he is also the cutest.” One pointed out at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding and wrote, “So Basically...KJo was not invited.”

RELATED STORIES

Rani and her husband filmmaker Aditya Chopra became parents to Adira in 2015, a year after their hush-hush wedding.

On BFFs With Vogue, Rani explained why she and her husband do not want Adira's pictures all over social media. “I want Adira to grow up normally. [Otherwise] you get unwanted and undeserved attention without having achieved anything in life. I want Adira to be treated like any other child in school. Aditya and I don’t want her to be photographed constantly,” she said.

Read More: Rani Mukerji says daughter Adira cried after watching a scene in Bunty Aur Babli 2: 'Don’t think she is comfortable...'

In 2016,  Rani shared Adira's first picture along with a heartfelt note on Twitter. “I love my baby Adira...Can’t live or breathe without her..My life has changed but for the better... But having a baby is so scary because you suddenly stop living for yourself, you live for your child as she has given birth to you...A mother!” she wrote.

Last month, Yash Raj Films uploaded a video on their YouTube channel ahead of the release of Bunty Aur Babli 2. During the conversation, Rani opened up about Adira's reaction to the film. She said “What’s giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved! Nothing can beat this moment for me and my career. It was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what I have done on screen. She was laughing and rolling watching the mad comedy that we have done. I’m so happy that I could make her laugh. It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rani mukerji aditya chopra karan johar's children karan johar
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP