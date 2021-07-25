Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Kundrra on the ‘Kundra’ gaffe: Some people might forever think I was held for making porn
Recently, actor Karan Kundrra’s photograph and name was used in place of businessman Raj Kundra.
Recently, actor Karan Kundrra’s photograph and name was used in place of businessman Raj Kundra.
bollywood

Karan Kundrra on the ‘Kundra’ gaffe: Some people might forever think I was held for making porn

Actor Karan Kundrra is bothered that his name and picture was used in place of Raj Kundra, and it has left him worried about his image.
READ FULL STORY
By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 05:19 PM IST

Actor Karan Kundrra found himself in a tricky situation when his name and photograph was used in place of businessman Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in an alleged connection with a pornography case. The actor says the mistake was frustrating.

“Not just my picture, some also used my name. When I woke up and opened my Twitter, I saw a lot of people had thought that it was actually me who was caught in the controversy, and were tweeting about it while tagging me. It took me a while to figure out what actually happened, and that it was Raj Kundra,” Karan shares.

‘Karan Kundrra arrested for making porn films’ — this is the headline he woke up to recently, and since then has been wondering about its implications.

Recalling his ordeal, the 36-year-old continues, “Some thought that it was a mistake, some thought that the person in question is me. There were some who started abusing me. They started tagging me and replying on Twitter, with my fans correcting them. This has happened before as well when someone called me Shilpa Shetty’s husband, which was taken in a lighter manner.”

This time, it wasn’t a laughing matter for Karan, and a little more serious. “Initially, it was quite amusing, but later on I was quite ticked off by it. That was quite funny and frustrating at the same time,” he adds.

While Karan doesn’t blame anyone for the goof up, he can’t shrug off the impact it can have on his career.

“So many people have read it. I have a screenshot of that article with me. Now, if anyone reads that in a small town, and doesn’t read the updated news, they’d think it’s me for the rest of their lives,” rues the actor, who stumbled upon many posts like, ‘yeh Roadies karne wala banda porn bana raha hai’.

Explaining his views, the Dil Hi Toh Hai star adds, “I’m worried about the people who might not read the subsequent piece. That is detrimental to my image.”

Being in showbiz, he has to be careful about the image that is being portrayed in the public eye. He feels the mistake will continue to live on in the Google era. “For example, if I am trying to work with somebody in the US or Korea, who has no idea about our industry, and if they search my name. This would come up, with no subsequent article clarifying about the mistake and the change. It’s going to stay for a long time,” bemoans the actor, with a hope that it’s rectified soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.