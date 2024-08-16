Karan Singh Grover recalls daughter Devi had scar on her chest post heart surgery: 'She is a fighter'

Karan Singh Grover recently recalled the time when his newborn daughter Devi had an open-heart surgery. A few months ago, Bipasha Basu also spoke about the same during an interview with Neha Dhupia. Karan, in a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, said that he and Bipasha went through tough times when Devi had ben left with a large scar on her body post operation. (Also read: Karan Singh Grover says this on divorces from Jennifer Winget, Shraddha Nigam) Karan Singh Grover said he faced a tough time during daughter Devi's heart surgery.

Karan Singh Grover calls daughter Devi a ‘fighter’

Karan, when asked what does it mean to be a fighter and has he ever faced an adverse situation through which he came out as a winner, said, “Something or the other keeps happening. I am very lucky that nothing very bad happened in my life. But there was a time when we faced a very big problem with our daughter. That time was very difficult for us. My daughter had a serious health problem, and what she suffered during that time is hard to describe in words.”

He further said, “My daughter is a true fighter. She has a long scar on her chest that goes till her stomach. Whatever we think and achieve in our lives is nothing compared to her. Whatever she and her mother (Bipasha Basu) have gone through, it cannot be compared. Nothing like this has happened in my life, I am very lucky. My daughter has proved that she is a true fighter.”

Bipasha Basu on Devi's heart condition

Bipasha, in her Instagram interaction with Neha in August 2023 got emotional while speaking about Devi's heath condition. She told Neha, "Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... ”

About Karan Singh Grover

Karan is known for popular television series like Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He has also worked in popular Hindi films like Alone and Hate Story 3. The actor was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. Karan played an Air Force officer in the movie based on Pulwama terror attack.