Karan Singh Grover on his divorces from Jennifer Winget, Shraddha Nigam: 'Everyone has their own s**t to deal with'

Karan Singh Grover is one of the most popular faces on television. The actor is married to Bipasha Basu, and also welcomed daughter Devi in 2022. In a new interview with The Times of India, Karan spoke about his failed marriages, and his divorces from Jennifer Winget and Shraddha Nigam for the first time and said that it 'happened for the best.' (Also read: Jennifer Winget says she was ‘lost’ after divorce with Karan Singh Grover: 'I went back to my shell') Karan Singh Grover was previously married to Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget.

What Karan said

In the new interview, when Karan was asked to comment about his divorces, he said, “There's nothing good about a breakup or a divorce. Yeah, later when people move on, they realize that it happened for the best. That's a good thing. But I never felt the need to speak to anyone about the crap that's happening in my life because I don't expect people to come and talk to me about the crap that's happening in their life. That is not my main motive. I would like to spread some love and joy. Everyone has their own s**t to deal with and I think everyone deserves that kind of privacy to handle their own s**t.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

'I know myself today because of Bipasha'

Karan also spoke about the transformation in his life that has been due to the presence of his wife, Bipasha. “I know myself today because of her. The change that has happened is so drastic. Like from being a nocturnal being to somebody waking up at 5 a.m. and wanting to see every sunrise and every sunset,” he added.

Karan met actor Bipasha Basu in 2015 on the sets of Alone and fell in love. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016. They welcomed daughter Devi in November 2022. Before getting married to Bipasha, Karan Singh Grover was married twice. Karan married actress Shraddha Nigam in 2008. He then met actor Jennifer Winget on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye and started dating. They tied the knot in 2012, and filed for divorce after 10 months of their marriage.

On the work front, Karan was last seen in Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.