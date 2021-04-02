Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are 'diva and the dude' in Saba's new throwback picture. See here

Saba Ali Khan, who has been posting throwback pictures of her family on Instagram, on Friday shared pictures of her brother, Saif Ali Khan, and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, at a polo match.

Saba, who also featured in the pictures, wrote in her cation, "DiVA Squad...# ....oooops. Plus one Dude!!! # Polo season. Memories don't just happen. YOU have to capture it. Hence I have all these wonderful pictures to share. They were fabulous times. Carefree simple and uncomplicated. #thebest #familylove #moment #throwback #polo #fridayfun #fridaypost #friends #forever #loveyou #both #staysafe #stayfitstayhealthy #brothersisterlove #missthegoodtimes."

The pictures showed Saif, wearing a pink shirt and jeans, posing with Kareena and Saba, who wore dresses. "Oh my goshh," one fan wrote in the comments section.

In addition to her throwback posts, Saba also shared the first picture of Saif with his newborn son. Previously, Kareena had posted the first picture of the baby, without revealing his face. Saif and Kareena's second son was born in February, but the couple hasn't revealed his name or face.

In a post last month, Saba gave fans a glimpse of her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's 70th birthday. In another post, Saba had shared a picture of her parents, calling them her "precious possession".

Sharing a picture of her niece and nephew -- Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Taimur Ali Khan -- Saba had written in a post, "BOTH My Jaans #What I wonder..am i saying to the man at the back ..?....I'll hold them both, gimme Tim?? Looks it!! Though How I'd manage I have no clue!! #lol Doesn't stop me .. love them loads!!!!! What would U say...or think I might be saying..?"