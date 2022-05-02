Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan send cake, hand-written note and flowers on Saba Ali Khan's birthday. See pics

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan sent several goodies to Saba Ali Khan on her 46th birthday. Saba is the younger sister of Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram Stories, Saba Ali Khan shared a clip giving a glimpse of what she received from her brother and sister-in-law. (Also Read | Saba Ali Khan shares ‘cutest pic’ of nephew Jehangir Ali Khan as he poses in shades, see here)

The clip started with a view of the cake on which ‘Happy Birthday Saba’ was written. A few gifts were also seen near the cake. A bouquet consisting of white flowers was also sent to Saba.

Saif and Kareena also sent a hand-written note to Saba. On one side of the note, Saif wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Saba-ba! Love you. Saif (Bhai)." On the other side, Kareena's note read, "Dear Saba, Happy Birthday! Have a fabulous day and have an extra slice of gluten-free, sugar-free cake, (Heart symbol) Beboo."

Sharing the clip, Saba added a 'thank you soooo much' sticker. She also tagged Kareena and added hashtags of Saif, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jehangir Ali Khan. Taimur and Jehangir are the sons of Saif and Kareena.

Kareena and Saif sent several goodies to Saba on her birthday.

Saba Ali Khan shared a clip.

Saif and Saba are the children of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansur Ali Khan. The siblings also have a younger sister, actor Soha Ali Khan. Saif was born in 1970, Saba in 1976 and Soha in 1978.

Meanwhile, Saif has several projects in the pipeline. He is a part of Vikram Vedha, which also features Hrithik Roshan. Saif will also feature in the multilingual Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena will be seen next in the upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside actor Aamir Khan. Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and will release in theatres nationwide on August 11. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Kareena also has an upcoming project which will be based on the Japanese novel The Devotion Of Suspect X. This Sujoy Ghosh directorial project will mark Kareena's OTT debut.

