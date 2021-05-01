Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan wish Saba Ali Khan on her 45th birthday, shower love. See pics

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday wished Saba Ali Khan on her birthday, as she turned 45. Taking to Instagram, Soha shared throwback pictures with her sister, and captioned, "Happy birthday Apa - love you loads and hope to celebrate this and many other unrecognised occasions soon!! @sabapataudi." Saba commented, "thank you love u!"

Sophie Choudry also wished Saba on the post, "Happy happy bday @sabapataudi Lots of love Stay safe." Fans also sent their love to her. A fan wrote, "Happy birthday Saba it’s been ages !! Stay safe lots of love," Another wrote, "Lovely lovely pic." "Happy Birthday dear Saba, many many more always in good Health and with your family and friends around you Love and Duas," said a third fan.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories to wish her sister-in-law. Sharing Saba's picture, she wrote, "Happy Birthday, darling Saba! Love you."

Amid the pandemic, Saba has been sharing glimpses of her family members by sharing pictures of them on Instagram. Saba's posts often feature Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Sharmila Tagore, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Soha, Kunal Kemmu, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Recently, Saba had shared a throwback picture from 2012 when Saif and Kareena tied the knot. The picture was a continuation of her 'royal wedding' series. She had captioned the post, "The Royal Wedding Part II And here is the next.... MahshAllah. Coloured pictures...and classy still. #thursday #post #memoriesforlife #wedding #loveyou."

In the recent past, Saba shared an anecdote from when she had visited a studio to get prints of some family photos. A staff member had pointed out that there were hardly any pictures of her. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “When I decided to get some family prints made...the photo studio commented ..‘mam you've given all babies and family pictures. Barely any of you!!’ Well... I Love family moments."