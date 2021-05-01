Sussanne Khan wishes son Hridhaan Roshan on 13th birthday: 'You are a true artist and the creator of joy'

Sussanne Khan on Saturday shared a post wishing her son Hridhaan Roshan on his 13th birthday. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video montage featuring Hridhaan along with dad Hrithik Roshan, brother Hrehaan Roshan as well as her.

She captioned the post, "To my Ridz full of stars..You are a true artist and the Creater of joy..happy happiest 13 th birthday my son.. Thank you for being mine #ridzjaan #heartmonster #sweetestson."

Several celebs including Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Abhishek Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, wished the 13-year-old. Deanne Panday wrote, "Happy birthday little prince Su he is adorable." Farah Khan Ali said, "Happy happy birthday to our darling Hridaan. May you have an amazing say and year blessed with Health Wealth Happiness success prosperity light laughter luck and lots and lots of love always. Love you toooooooooo much @suzkr."

Taking to the comments section, fans also wished him. A fan wrote, "Happy bday to your beautiful boy suzz." Another wrote, "Happiest birthday to cutie pie he same looks like u @suzkr." "Happy birthday to your gorgeous super star son," a third wrote.

In March, Sussanne wished her elder son Hrehaan Roshan on his birthday as he turned 15. She shared a collage and wrote, "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart."

The couple have been co-parenting their two sons since their divorce in 2014. During the Covid-19 lockdown, she had moved in temporarily with Hrithik to take care of their sons together. The actor had thanked Sussanne for being ‘supportive and understanding’.

Sussanne has been working on her venture--The Charcoal Project.

