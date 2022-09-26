Kareena Kapoor and her team feast on tasty South Indian lunch inside her vanity, Rhea Kapoor calls it a 'scam'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took fans inside her vanity van on Monday. She shared a glimpse of her lunch scenes with her team, including makeup artist Mickey Contractor, stylist Lakshmi Lehr and others. She added a twist to the post with a witty caption and grabbed hilarious responses from celebrities in the comment. Also read: Days after birthday, Kareena Kapoor gets together with Karisma Kapoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the first picture is a close-up selfie of Kareena in an enthic look, rest of them have Mickey, and Lakshmi alongside hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori. Her manager Naina Sawhney is also with them as they enjoyed South Indian food. The pictures also capture the printed white walls of Kareena’s vanity. Her van comes with wooden floors, muted blue doors and a giant white vanity mirror.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote in the caption, “What happens in the vanity van… stays in the vanity van and our hips.” In reply, Rhea Kapoor commented, “Scam van.” While Shibani Dandekar Akhtar called them ‘stunning’, Mickey Contractor added, “Have to be very careful while eating in your van henceforth.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena is a true-blue foodie and keeps sharing pictures of her meals on social media. She is often seen bonding with her family and friends over food. Last week, she was joined by her sister Karisma Kapoor for a lunch invite at celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s house.

All of them ate a traditional Maharashtrian meal. Karisma also posted a close look at a thali (plate) filled with Maharashtrian dishes like jhunka, a sort of porridge, bhakri, a flatbread usually made of jowar or bajra, ambadi bhaji, a kind of vegetable stew, kothimbir vadi, a savory snack made of besan and nuts, solkadhi, a type of drink made with coconut, and bhoplyache bharit, a side dish made of pumpkin, curd, and nuts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena who was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, will be next starring in Sujoy Ghosh's film, with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.It is her first OTT project and will be the Hindi remake of The Devotion of Suspect X, for Netflix.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.