Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor come together for a glittery new ad. See pic

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor have united for a new project together. On Wednesday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share a picture with Anil.

Kareena was seen dressed in a yellow suit while Anil was seen in an ivory sherwani. Kareena posed with her hand on Anil's shoulder while he smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "The OGS." She also tagged Anil, his daughter Rhea Kapoor and the jewellery brand. Rhea also called them 'legends'.

Kareena Kapoor and Anil have previously worked together in Tashan and Bewafa. They were also supposed to be a part of Karan Johar's Takht, a period epic based in the Mughal era. While Anil was reportedly going to play Shah Jahan, Kareena would have played his daughter Jahanara Begum. The film has been shelved now and Karan is working on a different movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Kareena was last seen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium in 2020. The film also starred Radhika Madan and Kareena played a police woman in London. Her next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena stars in the film with Aamir Khan. It is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead.

Anil, meanwhile, was last seen in Netflix's AK vs AK in December. The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and also starred Anurag Kashyap. Anil's son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was also a part of the movie. They all played fictionalised versions of themselves in the film which was about Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor's kidnapping and his quest to find her before time runs out.

Anil's next project will be Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor. The crew finished filming recently.