Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor bids summer goodbye with a mirror selfie in a black bikini, see new pic here
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor bids summer goodbye with a mirror selfie in a black bikini, see new pic here

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of herself from her vacation in the Maldives. Check out the mirror selfie here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a new selfie.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new selfie from the Maldives. Kareena is currently on vacation in the island nation with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. 

Kareena and her family travelled to the Maldives to ring in her 41st birthday. They'd previously gone to the Maldives just a month prior, to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday.

On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and posted a mirror selfie. She wore a black bikini and a loose shirt over it. “Chalo summer is over… Apparently fall is here.”

A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's post.
RELATED STORIES

The actor had previously shared a glimpse of her special birthday celebrations on the beach. Her picture showed Saif and Taimur walking ahead of her and Jeh, with the words ‘happy birthday’ blazing away in fiery glory in the background. “Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself,” she captioned it, adding a heart emoji at the end. Before that, she'd posted a romantic picture in which Saif had his arm around her, as they posed together at their resort. 

Kareena hadn't revealed that they were in the Maldives again, but her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan let it slip in her birthday message for her. Soha wrote, “Happy birthday @kareenakapoorkhan May you continue to shine as brightly as the Maldivian sun you are currently basking in!! Lots of love.”

Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor’s fiery birthday in the Maldives with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jehangir

Kareena recently shot some scenes for Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she'll be seen opposite Aamir Khan. The shoot was stalled for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Kareena's pregnancy was accommodated into the schedule. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and directed by Robert Zemeckis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan saif ali khan taimur ali khan jehangir ali khan maldives
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nia Sharma recalls being told ‘you look so hot’ at meeting for Manikarnika

6

Sara Ali Khan shares pics from mosque, temple, church, gurdwara in Kashmir

Suhana is back in black, shares three new selfies to brighten up your Thursday

Gulshan says he was cast as villain in Casino Royale, shares why he was replaced
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP