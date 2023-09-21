Inside Kareena Kapoor's birthday with special Jaane Jaan cake, photoshoot with Karisma at Pataudi Palace. See pics

Kareena Kapoor turned 43 on Thursday and her sister Karisma Kapoor shared several pictures as they celebrated her birthday at the Pataudi Palace. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, Karisma Kapoor posted a photo giving a glimpse of the Pataudi Palace and the night sky. She wrote, "Perfect setting (white heart emoji)." (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's snarkiest comments on Koffee with Karan show she's never been the queen of diplomacy)

Karisma gives a peek of Kareena's birthday bash

In the next photo, Karisma gave a peek at Kareena's birthday cake. The black cake was decorated with golden balls and candles. It had ‘Our Jaane Jaan Happy Birthday’ written on it. Kareena's film Jaane Jaan's release date coincided with her birthday.

Kareena cuts a special cake

The next picture featured Kareena cutting her birthday cake. She smiled as she cut the cake. In the photo, Kareena stood in a dimly lit room dressed in a yellow outfit. Several beverage glasses were seen on a table nearby. Karisma captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to my lifeline (hug face and red heart emojis)."

Kareena and Karisma pose together

In the next photo, Kareena and Karisma posed outdoors as a decorated Pataudi Palace stood in the background. She wrote, "Birthday girl (yellow heart emoji)." For the occasion, Karisma wore a white outfit and matching sneakers. Kareena teamed her yellow outfit with jutties. The last photo also featured the two sisters giving a different pose.

Soha wishes Kareena

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, Soha Ali Khan shared a post to wish 'bhabi' Kareena. She shared pictures featuring Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Soha wrote, "Happy birthday Bebo bhabi (sister-in-law)! May you continue to light the way as an inspiration to so many - and may you truly enjoy this birthday and year as one filled with love, good health, family, work, holidays and celebration!! You deserve it, missing you but see you soon! @kareenakapoorkhan."

About Jaane Jaan

Fans will see Kareena next in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, which is all set to stream on Netflix on September 21. On the eve of the release of the thriller, Kareena took to her Instagram and penned a note. Kareena shared a collage video.

She captioned it, “I have always wanted to be a part of a moody thriller… something that I love to watch… and it’s finally coming to you tomorrow… So on the eve of Jaane Jaan release …I wanted to share what an incredible journey it’s been. I absolutely loved playing Maya, but it would not have been so much fun if not for these amazing people..#JaaneJaan, 21st Sept only on @netflix_in.”

Jaane Jaan’s trailer gives a glimpse into all the mysterious happenings in the chilly and pine-tree-covered Kalimpong, as it delves into the complex intertwined relationships and secrets. Maya (Kareena), Naren (Jaideep Ahlawat) and Karan (Vijay Varma) navigate through a web of emotions and unforeseen circumstances as they cover up and uncover clues in a bid to outwit each other. The film will mark Kareena's OTT debut.

Kareena's upcoming films

Apart from this, Kareena also has The Crew in her pipeline. The film also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Kareena will also be seen in The Buckingham Murders, helmed by Hansal Mehta. The film marks the debut of Kareena as a producer. The film is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor.

