Kareena Kapoor's snarkiest comments on Koffee with Karan show she's never been the queen of diplomacy

Here's a throwback to Kareena's snarkiest comments on the chat show over the years, on her birthday:

My genre is bad films

In her Koffee debut on Season 1, when Karan asked Kareena who the better actor is out of her and Rani, she said that they belong to different genres. When asked what her genre of films is, Kareena cheekily said, “Bad films.” Well, that's Kareena for you: snarky, but also self-deprecating.

John Abraham: ‘Expressionless’

On Season 2, when Karan asked in the infamous Rapid Fire round, one word that comes to Kareena's mind when he says, “John Abraham,” Kareena replied after a beat, “Expressionless.” She even rated him quite low on the acting meter later in the show. Kareena had a famous fallout with John's then-girlfriend Bipasha Basu on the sets of Ajnabee.

‘Where does she get her accent from'

On Season 3, when Karan asked Kareena if she has any questions for Priyanka, the actor replied, “Where does she get the accent from?” Later, when Priyanka appeared on the same season and was asked to react, she said, “The same place where her boyfriend gets it from,” referring to the overseas education of Kareena's then-boyfriend and now-husband, Saif.

Katrina Kaif, my sister-in-law

Kareena didn't even spare her cousin Ranbir on Season 4. She said that she'd dance to all the hit songs of Katrina Kaif, Ranbir's then-girlfriend, at his wedding. When Karan asked her which actor she wouldn't mind a gay encounter with, Kareena said, “I think I'd be the most comfortable with my sister-in-law, Katrina Kaif," much to the embarrassment of Ranbir.

Winner of IQ test with Alia, Sonam

On Season 5, Kareena was pregnant with Taimur, and her humour came with a whole new abandon. When asked who'd win an IQ test between her, Alia Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor, Kareena said, “I think I'd win. Come on guys, I have to say that." Best part: Sonam was sitting right next to her on the Koffee couch.

Kareena will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Jaane Jaan, which will release today on Netflix India.

