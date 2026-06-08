Kareena Kapoor calls herself sister Karisma Kapoor's ‘first daughter’: ‘Would be lost without her’

The undeniable bond between sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor has often been spoken about over the years. Recently, both Kareena and Karisma opened up about their relationship in an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit. While Kareena lovingly called herself Karisma's "first daughter," Karisma reflected on why family has always remained her top priority.

Kareena's message to Karisma

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor spoke about their bond.

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Kareena shared an audio message and said, "Karisma ke bare me jitna bhi bolo kam hai. It's a common thing to say, but for me, to say something about Lolo is actually very difficult because she's someone who is not only a fabulous human being, but she's a dedicated mother, she's such a hardworking actor. Till today I think every actress in our country looks up to Lolo because they want to be like her. They want to dress like her. They want to look like her. They want to dance like her. I think every actress wants that adulation that Lolo had in the '90s, that quintessential mass superstar heroine."

Kareena went on to call Karisma "the darling of the nation" and admitted that her entire family would be "lost without Lolo." She further spoke about the nurturing role Karisma has played in her life and the immense support she has always received from her elder sister.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, "It's just absolutely amazing to have her as a sister and actually more like I think I'm more like her first daughter before Samaira, like she says. So thank you for having her and thank you for everything, Lolo." 'Family comes first' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "It's just absolutely amazing to have her as a sister and actually more like I think I'm more like her first daughter before Samaira, like she says. So thank you for having her and thank you for everything, Lolo." 'Family comes first' {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When Karisma was asked about Kareena's heartfelt message, the Raja Hindustani actor admitted that she never really thinks too much about these things and simply does what comes naturally to her. She said that caring for her loved ones has always been instinctive and something she has done from the heart. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Karisma was asked about Kareena's heartfelt message, the Raja Hindustani actor admitted that she never really thinks too much about these things and simply does what comes naturally to her. She said that caring for her loved ones has always been instinctive and something she has done from the heart. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Karisma also reflected on how family has remained her biggest priority throughout her life and career. According to the actor, no matter what phase of life she has been in, family has always come before everything else. About Brown {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karisma also reflected on how family has remained her biggest priority throughout her life and career. According to the actor, no matter what phase of life she has been in, family has always come before everything else. About Brown {{/usCountry}}

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Karisma Kapoor is currently making headlines for her performance as Rita Brown, a chain-smoking, alcoholic former cop battling trauma and personal loss in the gritty crime thriller series Brown. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the neo-noir series is set in Kolkata and is currently streaming on ZEE5.

Recently, Karisma described the character as being vastly different from her real-life personality. She told The Hollywood Reporter India, "Moreover, this wasn't a typical cop backstory of just past trauma or any usual arc. This was beyond that. This is a woman is who is broken. She's an alcoholic and a smoker. I don't smoke, I don't drink. She’s completely opposite to Karisma Kapoor. Everything about her was the opposite of me. And she was so bare, so raw."

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The actor has received praise for stepping out of her comfort zone and taking on one of the most complex roles of her career, showcasing a darker and more vulnerable side of her acting abilities.

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