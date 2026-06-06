Karisma Kapoor on working with Helen, dearth of romcoms in Bollywood: I wish more such stories were made today

Karisma Kapoor is back to lead a project after a long time as she stars as a cop in the web series Brown , and the actor admits that leading a project still gives her a child-like-excitement. “For every actor, whether you are leading a show or have two scenes, you treat it like a child, your baby. There’s more excitement than and nervousness or jitters. We have to try put our best foot forward and then it’s up to the audience,” she says.

While she is enjoying dabbling into the intense drama space that the current era has started to become known for, Karisma Kapoor admits to missing the light-hearted, slice-of-life romcoms that were once the signature of Bollywood in the 90s and early 2000s. She acknowledges that they are being made quite a few and far in between. “That time, the audience used to go into cinema to forget everything that us going on in their daily lives, and just come there and laugh with their families with pure entertainment. That era was an amazing time and I wish more films like that were made today. I wish there were more romcoms made today,” she says.