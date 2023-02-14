Kareena Kapoor channels her inner Geet as she says 'main apni favourite hoon', poses in pink for Valentine's Day

For Valentine's Day, Kareena Kapoor chose a witty dialogue from her 2007 film Jab We Met. The actor posed in a pink Manish Malhotra saree and shared her character Geet's favourite line, "Main apni favourite hoon (I am my favourite)." Friends like Manish and Amrita Arora agreed with her as fans also commented on her iconic look from the Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding reception on Sunday. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor reacts to fans dancing in theatre to Jab We Met song Mauja Hi Mauja, calls it 'too special'. Watch)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena shared a few photos of herself on Instagram in the sequined pink sari, which she paired with long diamond earrings and a ring. She wrote, "Main apni favourite hoon… Happy Valentine’s Day." In the Imtiaz Ali film, the actor played the ebullient Geet whose outlook on life changes Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) and the two fall in love after they randomly meet on a train.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Designer Manish Malhotra dropped several red heart emojis and replied, "Aur hum Sab ki bhi (And ours too)." His nephew, director Punit Malhotra, echoed the sentiment and added, "Aap sab ki favourite ho ma'am (You are everyone's favourite ma'am)." Kareena's friend Amrita Arora shared many fire emojis and wrote, "Hahahhahahaha." While actor Neha Dhupia responded with a raising hands emoji and added, "Caption boss."

Fans also wished her a Happy Valentine's Day. One fan commented, "My favorite line from my favorite movie...I love you Geet... for instilling that love yourself first (red heart emoji) in all young girls!!"

On Sunday, Kareena attended the Mumbai wedding reception of actors Sidharth and Kiara Advani at the St Regis Hotel. She was accompanied by filmmaker Karan Johar who had posed for photographs with her on the red carpet. The actor had not attended the couple's Jaisalmer wedding on February 7. She and Kiara had worked together in the film Good Newwz (2019) with Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jab We Met is back in theatres for a limited time for Valentine's Day. Written and directed by Imtiaz, the Hindi film was released in theatres on October 26, 2007. Besides Shahid, the feature also starred Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh and Pavan Malhotra. Kareena won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the young and bubbly Geet, which remains a fan favourite character till today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON