Kareena Kapoor clicks selfie with Taimur, carries baby Jeh in her arms. See pics, videos

Kareena Kapoor treated fans to a new picture with her older son, Taimur Ali Khan, on Saturday. She was also seen carrying her newborn son Jeh in her arms as they stepped out of their house in the afternoon to visit her father, Randhir Kapoor.

Sharing the photo with Taimur on Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, “What's on my T-shirt Tim? You." Her T-shirt has the words ‘Heart Breaker’ written on it. She also added a heart emoji. Taimur wore a blue shirt and made a funny face for the picture.

Kareena, Jeh and Taimur were joined by their nannies and other other staff members as they made way to their car. Taimur was seen in an energetic mood as he pointed at the camera persons gathered outside their homes.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February this year. The baby's first full photo was shared on social media by Sara Ali Khan on Raksha Bandhan. Saif was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he also has two kids--Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In her recently released book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, she had spoken about how Jeh looks like her, while Taimur looks like Saif. "Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter,” she wrote.

Kareena and Saif waited almost six months to reveal Jeh's name and face to fans. However, after the big reveal, some sections of public did get upset that Jeh was named after Mughal ruler Jehangir.

Reacting to the furore, she had told India Today in an interview, "Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will stay meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."