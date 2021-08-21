Kareena Kapoor clings on to her 'life' Jeh as he turns six months old, see new pic from the Maldives

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture of her younger son Jehangir, as he turned six months old on Saturday. Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan, are currently on vacation with sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan in the Maldives.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote in her post, "Love, happiness, and courage to you always. Happy 6 months my life." The picture showed Kareena holding Jeh in her arms, wearing a black and pink swimsuit.

While Kareena and Saif had originally decided not to share pictures of Jeh's face -- even his name was revealed only a few weeks ago -- she's been posting new pictures of him since the release of her self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

Her new post also reveals Jeh's face and appears to have been taken during the Maldives trip. Kareena had previously posted selfies wearing the same outfit.

In her book, Kareena revealed that while Taimur looks like his father, Jeh looks like her. "Both my babies are so different. Tim looks a lot like Saif. Jeh looks like me. Taimur, however, is outgoing and flamboyant. I noticed that even when he was three months old. Jeh is a lot more intense, quieter,” she wrote about her sons' personalities, according to Pinkvilla.

Earlier in the day, Kareena's sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan, also took to social media to celebrate Jeh's six-month milestone. Posting a collage of pictures of Taimur and Jeh together, she wrote, "Love you, my jaan, Jehangir. Jeh."

Kareena and Saif had experienced public backlash and media scrutiny after the birth of Taimur and had decided they'd shield Jeh from similar exposure. But just like the last time, when a certain section of the internet took offence to Taimur's name, believing that he'd been named after the invader, some people objected to the name Jehangir, as well. Kareena addressed the controversy in a recent interview. She told India Today, "We have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive."