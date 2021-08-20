Kareena Kapoor adds a new pic of Jeh to her Maldives vacay album: 'Lights, camera, naptime'

Kareena Kapoor Khan has added another picture to her Maldives vacation album and this time, she also had her younger son Jeh for company. The actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself with Jeh, clinging on to her.

While the actor was dressed in a black outfit and wore a pair of sunglasses, Jeh wore a onesie. His face was covered as he napped on Kareena Kapoor's shoulder. She shared the picture with a sticker that read: "Lights, camera, naptime."

Earlier, Kareena shared pictures of herself, showing off her tan. In a picture shared on Thursday, she wore a black swimsuit with pink bottoms, and posed beside a pool. "Selfie series continues," she captioned the picture, adding two heart-eyes emojis and a sticker that read 'slow fashion’.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor set off to the exotic location on the occasion of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan's birthday. On his birthday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a picture, featuring her sons Taimur and Jeh, along with Saif, and said, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

Saif and Kareena welcomed Jeh in February. During the launch of her self-help pregnancy book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, Kareena revealed that while her pregnancy with Taimur was smooth, she faced difficulties the second time around.

“This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay,’" she said.

“It was (also) Covid times. With all safety protocols, we managed to do a lot of shoots. It kept me alive, happy in times that were so difficult. There was this constant fear of what is going to happen, what if I get Covid, my child gets it. There was a lot of trauma in the last trimester mentally, of wanting to step out and do things but still…,” Kareena added.