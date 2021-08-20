Alia Bhatt goes ethnic, Ranveer Singh opts for quirky outfits in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani first look. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, as the shooting began. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a video clip that also gives a peek of her and her co-star Ranveer Singh's looks in the film.

Alia Bhatt is dressed in chiffon sarees with backless blouses. She has different hairdos and also wears big bindis. Ranveer Singh opts for animal prints, bright colours and quirky outfits. He also sports a chain around his neck and ear studs.

The clip also features director Karan Johar, designer Manish Malhotra, and several members of the cast and crew, as they begin their first schedule. It ends with Alia embracing Ranveer.

Sharing the clip, Alia wrote, "Too many feels to fit in a caption #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK." Ranveer also shared the video and captioned it, "Shuru ho gayi hai yeh anokhi kahani of Rocky & Rani. Toh dijiye humein apna aashirvaad aur pyaar, aur chaliye iss safar mein hamaare saath (The unique love story of Rocky and Rani has begun. So bless us and start this journey with us)! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK."

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. It will also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Announcing the film on July 6, Karan wrote on Twitter: "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy." He will direct the film, which is scheduled to release in 2022.