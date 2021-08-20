Deepika Padukone creates DDLJ's ‘palat’ moment as paparazzo asks her ‘peeche toh dekho’. Watch

Actor Deepika Padukone inadvertently recreated the iconic 'palat' scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in a brief interaction with the paparazzi. The actor, on Thursday, was snapped outside a building in Mumbai's Santacruz. As she got out of her car, the paparazzi started calling her name and she smiled as well as waved at them.

Deepika Padukone then said, 'thank you' and entered the building. As she stepped inside a paparazzo shouted out, "Deepika ji peeche toh dekho (Deepika, turn back)." She instantly looked back and gave another smile. She opted for casual attire; a black tank top paired with black joggers and white sneakers. She tied her hair with a scarf and wore minimal makeup.

Recently, Deepika Padukone treated her fans to a video collating her memorable moments on the sets of Shakun Batra's next film, as it concluded filming. Deepika, along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming film on August 13.

On Instagram, Deepika shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's sets. Deepika had captioned the video, "It's a wrap...!" She had also shared a series of photos from the film's sets on Instagram. She wrote, "Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime."

Shakun Batra's directorial venture was announced in December 2019 and it went on floors in 2020. The film is co-produced by filmmakers Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Deepika has several projects in the pipeline, including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, and a remake of Nancy Meyers's 2015 film The Intern, which will also feature Amitabh Bachchan.