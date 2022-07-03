Kareena Kapoor shares pics as she gets kiss from Saif Ali Khan at English Channel, fans say 'they are ageing like wine'

Actor Kareena Kapoor gave a glimpse of her weekend as she travelled to the English Channel with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted several photos as the duo posed on the beach. For their outing, Kareena wore a grey jacket and sported a no-makeup look. Saif Ali Khan opted for a blue half jacket over a grey full-sleeve T-shirt. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's weekend in London starts with cuddles with her 'Jeh baba')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the first picture, Kareena smiled for the selfie as she kept her face close to Saif. Saif seemingly yawned as he looked away from the camera. Saif gave his wife a kiss on her cheek in the second photo. The last selfie, clicked by Kareena, saw the actor smiling as she kept her fingers near her forehead.

The ocean, blue sky and rocks were seen in the background of their pictures. Sharing the photos, Kareena captioned the post, "Beach pe (on the beach) a Jacket and a Kiss…the English Channel …#Is that summer in England? (heart eyes emoji)." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Couple goals in every sense." Another person commented, "Ageing like wine, so pretty." A comment also read, "Loving inspiring couple."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena posted several photos as the duo posed on the beach.

Kareena wore a grey jacket and sported a no-makeup look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena, Saif and their children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan travelled for a vacation to the UK last month. On Saturday, Kareena dropped a picture on her Instagram, as she cuddled with Jehangir, also called Jeh. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever...?? cause there is nothing else I want or now here else I would rather be...#MyJeh baba... #Summer2022". In the outdoor picture, the actor smiled as she hugged her son.

Fans will see Kareena next in Laal Singh Chadha along with Aamir Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022. Apart from that, Kareena will make her digital debut with director Sujoy Ghosh's next film based on the bestselling novel The Devotion of Suspect X along with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. The film will stream exclusively on Netflix. Saif will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Hrithik Roshan. He also has Adipurush in the pipeline with Prabhas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON